Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,285,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $208.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.30. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.