Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $226,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

