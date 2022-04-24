Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 64 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,569. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

