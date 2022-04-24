Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 462 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

