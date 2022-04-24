Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 407 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

QCOM traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.81. 8,309,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256,875. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

