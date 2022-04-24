Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 350 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.71. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

