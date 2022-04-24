Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VHT traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.80. 322,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

