Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

NYSE ECL opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

