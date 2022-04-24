Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 2.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $26,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $55.40. 543,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,675. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77.

