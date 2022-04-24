Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

VTEB stock remained flat at $$50.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,756. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65.

