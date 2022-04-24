Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878,397 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

