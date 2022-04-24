Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

