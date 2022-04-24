Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,393 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

BAR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 386,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.54.

