Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,393 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.89% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,711,000 after buying an additional 329,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 935,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 417,837 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,403,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter.

BAR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 386,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,463. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

