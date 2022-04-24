Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First American Bank grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $250.96 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,688.89%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.