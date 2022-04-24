Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.59. 7,913,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,327. The company has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

