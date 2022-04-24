Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.52% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.90. 38,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,848. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.