Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.21. 2,114,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average is $234.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.