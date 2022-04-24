Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.