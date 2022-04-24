Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $149.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average is $166.22.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

