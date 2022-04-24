Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.40. 250,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,192. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.