Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,763 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $80.98. 142,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

