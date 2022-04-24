Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 19,969 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 259,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

