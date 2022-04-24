Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,966 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.07. 4,751,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

