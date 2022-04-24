Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

