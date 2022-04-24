Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,726 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,327,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,223,000 after acquiring an additional 368,772 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

