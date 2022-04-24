Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 11,485,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,732. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

