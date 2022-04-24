Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$7.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,145.50.

BNE opened at C$11.27 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$394.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.93.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

