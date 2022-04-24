Blocery (BLY) Market Cap Tops $9.33 Million

Blocery (BLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00034064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00103920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,916,663 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

