Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.05 or 0.07449345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.69 or 0.99868010 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.