BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Stake Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176,029 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 2.73% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at $303,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 64,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

