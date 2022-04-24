Bitcoin Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.70 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $577.85 million and approximately $26.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $32.99 or 0.00083146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00410844 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00091930 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

