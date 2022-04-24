BitBall Trading 23.9% Higher This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 101.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $135,206.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,569.58 or 0.99849815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001870 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

