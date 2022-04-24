Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$12.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,634. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.10 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

