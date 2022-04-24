BHPCoin (BHP) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.15 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $372,560.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.56 or 0.07428907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.35 or 1.00381008 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

