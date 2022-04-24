BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 189.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average of $224.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

