BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

