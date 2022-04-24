Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1,874.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Best Buy worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $190,672,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 1,956,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

