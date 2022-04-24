Benchmark Boosts Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $48.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

CRS opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 348,004 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

