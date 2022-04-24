Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in a year, courtesy of a dismal earnings surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported the fourth straight quarter of an earnings miss in the fiscal fourth quarter. Sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines were hurt by the adverse impacts of the global supply chain, the omicron variant, and geopolitical turbulence that dampened consumer confidence. The lack of available inventory is likley to persist in early fiscal 2022. Weak margins and high debt levels remain concerning. However, management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization and remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $13.69.

BBBY stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

