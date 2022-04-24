Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,744,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $9.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,584. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

