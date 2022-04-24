Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

