Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($132.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.00 ($115.05).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €78.52 ($84.43) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.