Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $70.18 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,584,822 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

