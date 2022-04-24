Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,071 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 683,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

