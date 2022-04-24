Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.76. The stock had a trading volume of 506,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

