Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,120 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 197,925 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 223.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 136,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

BLNK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 555,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

