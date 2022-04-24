Barber Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,655. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

