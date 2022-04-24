Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

