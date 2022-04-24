Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.06. 4,216,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,193. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.